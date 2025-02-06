A Closer Look at McDonald's's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MCD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for McDonald's. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $68,160, and 9 are calls, amounting to $507,781.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $300.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of McDonald's stands at 537.2, with a total volume reaching 495.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in McDonald's, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

McDonald's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $147.85 $147.0 $147.0 $150.00 $73.5K 5 5 MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.95 $30.05 $30.98 $285.00 $61.9K 724 20 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.3 $30.4 $30.76 $285.00 $61.5K 724 101 MCD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.4 $29.7 $30.52 $285.00 $61.1K 724 81 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.5 $30.15 $30.5 $285.00 $61.0K 724 121

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with McDonald's, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of McDonald's Currently trading with a volume of 1,096,844, the MCD's price is up by 2.13%, now at $294.99. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 4 days. Expert Opinions on McDonald's

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $323.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $290. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $334. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $336. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $320. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on McDonald's with a target price of $336.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

