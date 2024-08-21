A Closer Look at Marathon Digital Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Marathon Digital Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $133,420, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,083,557.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marathon Digital Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marathon Digital Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Marathon Digital Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.13 $2.1 $2.11 $20.00 $249.8K 904 1.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $0.52 $0.5 $0.52 $17.00 $104.5K 17.6K 17.5K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.4 $10.3 $10.4 $10.00 $104.0K 2.6K 102 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.8 $19.00 $79.4K 420 209 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $0.49 $0.48 $0.49 $18.00 $73.6K 14.5K 2.5K

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The Crypto-currency Machines are located in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Marathon Digital Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Marathon Digital Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 22,159,708, the MARA's price is up by 3.9%, now at $17.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

