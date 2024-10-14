A Closer Look at MARA Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 62 uncommon options trades for MARA Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $504,085, and 54 are calls, for a total amount of $4,625,791.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $35.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MARA Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MARA Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.37 $0.36 $0.37 $19.00 $197.6K 7.9K 13.1K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $5.9 $5.9 $22.00 $177.0K 2.3K 468 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $15.00 $170.0K 17.9K 7.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.35 $15.00 $167.5K 17.9K 8.9K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $17.00 $157.0K 394 314

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings With a trading volume of 65,069,802, the price of MARA is up by 5.85%, reaching $17.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About MARA Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.333333333333332.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $21. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MARA Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

