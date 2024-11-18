A Closer Look at Lyft's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lyft.

Looking at options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $837,299 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $664,250.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $22.5 for Lyft over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $22.5 in the last 30 days.

Lyft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.5 $1.38 $1.47 $12.00 $292.8K 4.3K 2.0K LYFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $1.46 $1.29 $1.38 $15.00 $276.0K 301 2.0K LYFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.2 $2.11 $2.2 $15.00 $122.0K 371 557 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $20.00 $80.6K 2.6K 249 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.15 $0.14 $0.14 $21.00 $56.6K 2.6K 4.0K

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lyft, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Lyft With a trading volume of 13,191,006, the price of LYFT is down by -5.55%, reaching $17.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. What The Experts Say On Lyft

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.8.

* An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Lyft, maintaining a target price of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lyft, targeting a price of $16. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $19. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

