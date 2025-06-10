A Closer Look at Lululemon Athletica's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $854,813, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $542,074.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $335.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lululemon Athletica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lululemon Athletica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $335.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.5 $240.00 $237.3K 1.3K 542 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $12.3 $12.25 $12.25 $260.00 $122.5K 262 103 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.5 $21.0 $300.00 $100.8K 551 4 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.5 $8.0 $310.00 $80.0K 1.1K 145 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $25.8 $22.8 $24.23 $285.00 $79.9K 755 44

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 760 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Present Market Standing of Lululemon Athletica

With a volume of 1,127,133, the price of LULU is up 0.4% at $260.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $312.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $360. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $276. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $315. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $340. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for LULU

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 CICC Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.