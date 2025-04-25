A Closer Look at Lockheed Martin's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lockheed Martin. Our analysis of options history for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 24% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $292,346, and 25 were calls, valued at $978,905.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $475.0 for Lockheed Martin over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lockheed Martin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lockheed Martin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $475.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.3 $9.7 $10.3 $460.00 $146.2K 396 194 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $5.0 $4.6 $4.79 $475.00 $79.9K 225 482 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $21.6 $20.4 $21.12 $455.00 $63.3K 93 32 LMT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $21.6 $20.6 $21.06 $455.00 $63.2K 93 62 LMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $15.0 $13.8 $14.22 $462.50 $57.1K 123 56

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

In light of the recent options history for Lockheed Martin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lockheed Martin's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,148,204, the LMT's price is up by 2.27%, now at $477.43.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 88 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $487.75.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $432. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $540. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $480. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin with a target price of $499.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lockheed Martin with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Baird Upgrades Neutral Outperform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

