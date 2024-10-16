A Closer Look at Lockheed Martin's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LMT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Lockheed Martin. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $53,820, and 7 calls, totaling $293,250.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $680.0 for Lockheed Martin during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lockheed Martin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lockheed Martin's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $680.0 in the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $28.5 $26.3 $26.91 $570.00 $53.8K 25 20 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $114.0 $112.5 $114.0 $500.00 $45.6K 620 28 LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $115.4 $111.7 $114.0 $500.00 $45.6K 620 24 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $115.6 $114.0 $114.0 $500.00 $45.6K 620 20 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $113.3 $111.2 $112.0 $500.00 $44.8K 620 12

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is aeronautics, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Where Is Lockheed Martin Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 207,049, with LMT's price up by 1.05%, positioned at $611.35. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Expert Opinions on Lockheed Martin

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $656.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $675. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $620. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, which currently sits at a price target of $700. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $630.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lockheed Martin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

