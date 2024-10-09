A Closer Look at Li Auto's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Li Auto. Our analysis of options history for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 14% of traders were bullish, while 71% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $480,597, and 7 were calls, valued at $289,592.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.0 to $55.0 for Li Auto over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Li Auto's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Li Auto's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.15 $6.15 $6.15 $32.00 $166.0K 1.8K 376 LI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.66 $2.6 $2.66 $29.00 $127.9K 1.0K 500 LI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.88 $2.66 $2.76 $30.00 $82.5K 11.5K 19 LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.25 $6.3 $32.00 $55.4K 1.8K 90 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.56 $2.43 $2.46 $40.00 $44.5K 3.3K 183

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 376,000 NEVs in 2023, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Current Position of Li Auto With a volume of 8,833,491, the price of LI is down -0.09% at $28.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Li Auto

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $29.366666666666667.

