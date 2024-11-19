A Closer Look at Lemonade's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LMND usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Lemonade. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $419,335, and 38 are calls, amounting to $4,634,391.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $48.0 for Lemonade over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lemonade stands at 1129.65, with a total volume reaching 37,478.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lemonade, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $48.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lemonade Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.0 $16.9 $17.0 $40.00 $639.2K 15 877 LMND CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $22.3 $19.7 $21.0 $20.00 $420.0K 4.4K 400 LMND CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $6.7 $6.3 $6.4 $33.00 $320.0K 4.0K 3.5K LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $6.3 $6.3 $6.3 $33.00 $315.0K 4.0K 4.0K LMND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.7 $17.0 $17.0 $40.00 $268.6K 15 343

About Lemonade

Lemonade Inc operates in the insurance industry. The company offers digital and artificial intelligence based platform for various insurances and for settling claims and paying premiums. The platform ensures transparency in issuing policies and settling disputes. The company is using technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and social impact to deliver delightful and affordable insurances. Geographically, it operates in California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oregon and others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lemonade, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lemonade Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,485,200, with LMND's price up by 15.88%, positioned at $39.76. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 98 days. Expert Opinions on Lemonade

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $23. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lemonade, targeting a price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lemonade, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.