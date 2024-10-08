A Closer Look at Las Vegas Sands's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LVS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Las Vegas Sands. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $227,920, and 6 are calls, amounting to $377,088.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $57.5 for Las Vegas Sands over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Las Vegas Sands stands at 2892.25, with a total volume reaching 2,430.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Las Vegas Sands, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $57.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Las Vegas Sands Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $55.00 $149.4K 671 350 LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.58 $1.53 $1.53 $55.00 $137.7K 1.7K 1.0K LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.65 $7.55 $7.55 $57.50 $78.5K 42 1 LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.92 $1.88 $1.88 $50.00 $71.4K 4.1K 741 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $50.00 $50.0K 4.7K 120

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Las Vegas Sands, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Las Vegas Sands's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,130,004, the price of LVS is down -2.1% at $52.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Las Vegas Sands

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $60.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Las Vegas Sands, targeting a price of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Las Vegas Sands options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

