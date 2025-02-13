A Closer Look at Kraft Heinz's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in KHC usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Kraft Heinz. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 55% being bullish and 44% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $649,769, and there was a single call, worth $121,095.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $35.0 for Kraft Heinz during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kraft Heinz's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kraft Heinz's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Kraft Heinz Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KHC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.8 $1.79 $1.79 $27.50 $248.8K 4.5K 2.0K KHC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $25.00 $121.0K 1.7K 300 KHC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.82 $1.81 $1.81 $27.50 $97.0K 4.5K 621 KHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.25 $7.15 $7.25 $35.00 $71.7K 555 41 KHC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.77 $1.76 $1.76 $27.50 $70.4K 4.5K 2.1K

About Kraft Heinz

In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind wide-moats PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth-largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, and Philadelphia. While the retail channel drives around 85% of its total sales, the firm also maintains a growing presence in the foodservice arena. Outside North America, Kraft Heinz's global reach counts a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drives about 25% of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.

Present Market Standing of Kraft Heinz With a trading volume of 4,863,551, the price of KHC is up by 1.4%, reaching $29.02. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. Expert Opinions on Kraft Heinz

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $31.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, which currently sits at a price target of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Kraft Heinz with a target price of $32. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, maintaining a target price of $31. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Kraft Heinz, which currently sits at a price target of $31. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

