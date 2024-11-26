A Closer Look at KLA's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in KLAC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for KLA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $948,774, and 5 are calls, amounting to $258,150.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $350.0 to $890.0 for KLA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KLA stands at 142.18, with a total volume reaching 965.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KLA, situated within the strike price corridor from $350.0 to $890.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KLA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $76.8 $71.4 $75.0 $700.00 $225.0K 405 30 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $74.6 $69.7 $72.0 $690.00 $216.0K 0 30 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.0 $10.4 $11.0 $610.00 $121.0K 349 315 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $266.9 $259.9 $263.5 $890.00 $105.4K 4 4 KLAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $50.7 $48.4 $48.7 $600.00 $97.4K 96 20

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of KLA With a volume of 397,514, the price of KLAC is down -2.84% at $626.34. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

