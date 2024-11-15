A Closer Look at KLA's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KLAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for KLA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $635,864, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $411,004.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $770.0 for KLA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $770.0, over the past month.

KLA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $66.0 $64.9 $66.0 $650.00 $237.6K 4 36 KLAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $49.0 $44.0 $44.0 $670.00 $88.0K 264 21 KLAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $30.2 $27.5 $28.8 $630.00 $83.2K 117 60 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.7 $15.1 $17.8 $640.00 $70.8K 984 157 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $31.6 $27.8 $29.7 $630.00 $62.3K 117 28

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

KLA's Current Market Status With a volume of 823,831, the price of KLAC is down -4.03% at $619.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KLA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.