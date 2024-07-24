A Closer Look at Kimberly-Clark's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KMB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Kimberly-Clark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 92% bullish and 7%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $926,337, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $26,410.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $136.0 to $142.0 for Kimberly-Clark over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Kimberly-Clark's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Kimberly-Clark's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $136.0 to $142.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Kimberly-Clark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KMB PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $5.0 $4.5 $4.6 $142.00 $183.9K 3.9K 1.7K KMB PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $5.0 $4.7 $4.7 $142.00 $141.0K 3.9K 850 KMB PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $4.1 $3.9 $3.9 $142.00 $117.0K 3.9K 2.4K KMB PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.55 $2.2 $2.2 $142.00 $99.0K 3.9K 3.8K KMB PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $3.8 $3.6 $3.6 $142.00 $72.0K 3.9K 2.8K

About Kimberly-Clark

With more than half of sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark sits as a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, PullUps, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

Where Is Kimberly-Clark Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,536,588, the price of KMB is up by 3.0%, reaching $139.96. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. What The Experts Say On Kimberly-Clark

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $148.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Kimberly-Clark with a target price of $134. An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $161. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Kimberly-Clark with a target price of $135. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Kimberly-Clark, maintaining a target price of $174. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Kimberly-Clark with a target price of $138.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kimberly-Clark with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.