A Closer Look at KE Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BEKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for KE Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $352,790, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $137,750.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.0 to $22.0 for KE Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KE Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KE Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.0 to $22.0, over the past month.

KE Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.46 $2.35 $2.4 $19.00 $213.3K 0 889 BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.67 $2.63 $2.63 $21.00 $57.8K 3.7K 294 BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.44 $17.00 $54.3K 445 100 BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $17.00 $50.2K 445 200 BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.66 $1.65 $1.66 $20.00 $33.2K 5.2K 243

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2024, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KE Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of KE Holdings With a trading volume of 11,254,608, the price of BEKE is down by -4.08%, reaching $20.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. Expert Opinions on KE Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on KE Holdings, maintaining a target price of $27. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest KE Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

