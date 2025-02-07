A Closer Look at KE Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KE Holdings.

Looking at options history for KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $74,550 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $2,548,786.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $33.0 for KE Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KE Holdings stands at 1011.14, with a total volume reaching 28,005.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KE Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $33.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KE Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.57 $1.21 $1.21 $22.00 $1.0M 2.9K 8.6K BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.79 $0.75 $0.76 $20.00 $722.0K 1.5K 9.5K BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.54 $1.32 $1.33 $25.00 $631.7K 423 4.7K BEKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.54 $0.46 $0.54 $22.00 $107.8K 570 2.0K BEKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.15 $3.15 $17.35 $38.7K 533 123

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

Having examined the options trading patterns of KE Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

KE Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,407,783, the price of BEKE is up by 2.8%, reaching $18.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KE Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.