A Closer Look at Jumia Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Jumia Technologies.

Looking at options history for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $162,266 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $309,135.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $21.0 for Jumia Technologies over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Jumia Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Jumia Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Jumia Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JMIA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.35 $2.2 $2.2 $13.00 $89.2K 324 417 JMIA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.8 $0.55 $0.75 $21.00 $73.8K 11 1.4K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.45 $0.35 $0.35 $19.00 $61.0K 636 1.7K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.4 $0.35 $0.39 $19.00 $54.6K 636 3.3K JMIA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.65 $2.4 $2.45 $13.50 $48.8K 7 319

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG is the pan-African e-commerce platform. The company's platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers. Its logistics service enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and the company's payment service facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets. Jumia generates revenue from Sales of goods, Commissions, Fulfillment, Value-added services, and Marketing & Advertising. Its geographical segments are West Africa, North Africa, East & South Africa, Europe, and United Arab Emirates. The firm generates majority of its revenue from the West Africa segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Jumia Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Jumia Technologies Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 5,408,994, the price of JMIA is down by 0.0%, reaching $14.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Expert Opinions on Jumia Technologies

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $14.0.

An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

