A Closer Look at JPMorgan Chase's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $682,546, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $329,635.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $235.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 1985.07, with a total volume reaching 4,053.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $140.0 to $235.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.22 $1.21 $1.21 $180.00 $105.7K 6.9K 894 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.1 $9.0 $9.06 $225.00 $90.6K 2.7K 183 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $8.5 $8.25 $8.46 $225.00 $84.5K 3 101 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.22 $1.18 $1.22 $180.00 $81.7K 6.9K 1.5K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.15 $12.1 $12.15 $230.00 $60.7K 741 60

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase With a volume of 1,819,696, the price of JPM is down -0.88% at $220.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $237.25.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $232. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $257.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

