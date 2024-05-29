A Closer Look at JPMorgan Chase's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $381,625, and 15 are calls, amounting to $1,022,934.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $210.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $2.67 $2.54 $2.6 $200.00 $434.4K 15.3K 1.7K JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.51 $190.00 $139.3K 1.8K 317 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.1 $10.05 $10.05 $200.00 $65.3K 1.0K 114 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $28.45 $27.95 $28.26 $170.00 $56.5K 5.6K 26 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $200.00 $54.5K 6.1K 183

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,255,958, the price of JPM is down by -1.11%, reaching $197.28. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $210.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $220. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $211. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $224. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $185. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $214.

