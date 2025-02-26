A Closer Look at Johnson & Johnson's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Johnson & Johnson. Our analysis of options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $253,641, and 8 were calls, valued at $331,879.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $170.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Johnson & Johnson's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Johnson & Johnson's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Johnson & Johnson Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $165.00 $128.7K 1.7K 722 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/17/26 $31.05 $30.25 $30.25 $140.00 $60.5K 21 20 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $26.2 $25.65 $25.65 $140.00 $51.3K 50 20 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.05 $4.9 $5.05 $165.00 $50.5K 129 128 JNJ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.2 $2.16 $2.19 $165.00 $48.4K 8.2K 806

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson Currently trading with a volume of 3,345,001, the JNJ's price is down by -1.66%, now at $163.34. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $171.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

