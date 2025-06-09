A Closer Look at IREN's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IREN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for IREN. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $326,400, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,212,231.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for IREN over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for IREN's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across IREN's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

IREN Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $12.50 $166.0K 86.0K 413 IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.08 $1.07 $1.07 $10.00 $160.3K 1.9K 1.5K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.05 $1.93 $1.93 $9.00 $112.5K 2.6K 90 IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.35 $5.3 $5.3 $7.00 $106.0K 2.0K 203 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.96 $1.76 $1.97 $12.00 $82.1K 8.0K 2.4K

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IREN, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of IREN

Currently trading with a volume of 12,120,712, the IREN's price is up by 5.64%, now at $10.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IREN

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on IREN with a target price of $20. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IREN, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IREN, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for IREN, targeting a price of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IREN, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for IREN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IREN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.