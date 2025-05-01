A Closer Look at Intuitive Surgical's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ISRG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Intuitive Surgical. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $123,976, and 5 are calls, amounting to $239,550.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $460.0 and $640.0 for Intuitive Surgical, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 141.71 with a total volume of 126.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $640.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $24.3 $23.4 $23.81 $505.00 $71.4K 248 31 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $23.2 $22.4 $22.4 $505.00 $58.2K 47 54 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $112.7 $112.0 $112.0 $460.00 $56.0K 64 17 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $22.6 $22.4 $22.6 $505.00 $40.5K 47 11 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $45.0 $42.3 $45.0 $480.00 $40.5K 195 3

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Intuitive Surgical, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 540,428, the ISRG's price is up by 0.61%, now at $518.95.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $575.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a In-Line rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $470. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical with a target price of $605. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $590. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $575. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $635.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ISRG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ISRG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.