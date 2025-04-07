A Closer Look at Intuitive Surgical's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ISRG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 64 extraordinary options activities for Intuitive Surgical. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 52 are puts, totaling $6,403,431, and 12 are calls, amounting to $815,890.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $700.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 139.17 with a total volume of 1,748.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $390.0 to $700.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $134.2 $131.6 $132.55 $580.00 $662.7K 232 161 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $136.7 $134.0 $134.0 $580.00 $549.4K 232 61 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $27.2 $27.1 $27.2 $430.00 $533.2K 118 248 ISRG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $99.5 $94.2 $97.24 $540.00 $486.1K 215 60 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $92.8 $91.3 $91.3 $540.00 $456.5K 452 53

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuitive Surgical, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Intuitive Surgical

With a volume of 2,792,565, the price of ISRG is up 3.21% at $466.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Surgical

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $602.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Surgical, targeting a price of $605. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $600.

Latest Ratings for ISRG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jan 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

