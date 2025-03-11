A Closer Look at Intuitive Machines's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in LUNR usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Intuitive Machines. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 50% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $518,424, and there was a single call, worth $29,300.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $14.0 for Intuitive Machines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuitive Machines stands at 1051.5, with a total volume reaching 1,529.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuitive Machines, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $14.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuitive Machines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $7.7 $7.65 $7.65 $14.00 $153.0K 355 200 LUNR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $7.75 $7.2 $7.75 $14.00 $116.2K 355 350 LUNR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $7.50 $61.6K 1.0K 2 LUNR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.81 $1.77 $1.81 $8.00 $54.3K 937 33 LUNR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $2.14 $2.1 $2.14 $8.50 $51.5K 996 158

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Machines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Intuitive Machines's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 7,441,164, with LUNR's price down by -0.74%, positioned at $6.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Machines

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Machines, maintaining a target price of $22. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Machines, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Intuitive Machines, maintaining a target price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intuitive Machines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.