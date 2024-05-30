A Closer Look at Intel's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $497,090 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $219,267.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $60.0 for Intel over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intel's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intel's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.75 $4.65 $4.75 $32.50 $142.5K 7.2K 720 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.75 $32.50 $85.5K 7.2K 900 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.95 $4.75 $4.75 $32.50 $71.2K 7.2K 150 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $29.7 $29.5 $29.7 $60.00 $59.4K 0 20 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $0.52 $0.48 $0.48 $30.00 $48.9K 2.7K 2.1K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intel, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intel With a volume of 5,043,368, the price of INTC is up 0.65% at $30.32. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

