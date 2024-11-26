A Closer Look at IES Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on IES Hldgs.

Looking at options history for IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $336,980 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $716,479.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $360.0 for IES Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IES Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IES Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

IES Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IESC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $35.0 $34.4 $35.0 $270.00 $325.5K 395 100 IESC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.3 $13.0 $13.7 $200.00 $128.7K 1 164 IESC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.3 $12.1 $13.6 $200.00 $108.8K 1 244 IESC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $71.0 $66.9 $68.65 $310.00 $102.9K 21 15 IESC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $15.3 $13.0 $14.2 $200.00 $99.4K 1 70

About IES Hldgs

IES Holdings Inc owns and manages subsidiaries that design and installs integrated electrical and technology systems and provide infrastructure products and services. It has four business segments; Communications, Residential, Infrastructure Solutions, and Commercial & Industrial. The majority of the revenue for the company is generated from its Residential segment in which the company provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing installation services. This segment also provides services for installing residential solar power, both for new construction and existing residences.

Present Market Standing of IES Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 196,314, the IESC's price is up by 8.77%, now at $304.19. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 66 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IES Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

