A Closer Look at IBM's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards IBM (NYSE:IBM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IBM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for IBM. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $477,657, and 5 are calls, amounting to $975,870.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $205.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $205.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.35 $23.55 $23.55 $190.00 $527.5K 1.3K 224 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.1 $26.3 $26.3 $185.00 $178.8K 742 68 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.25 $13.9 $14.25 $190.00 $142.5K 5.1K 93 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $11.2 $11.2 $180.00 $128.8K 747 118 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.45 $7.2 $7.45 $190.00 $74.5K 4.4K 112

About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.

In light of the recent options history for IBM, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,439,213, the price of IBM is up by 0.29%, reaching $196.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for IBM

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $206.5.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for IBM, targeting a price of $205. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on IBM with a target price of $211. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on IBM, maintaining a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

