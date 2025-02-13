A Closer Look at HubSpot's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,920 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,694,485.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $510.0 and $1120.0 for HubSpot, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HubSpot options trades today is 79.82 with a total volume of 646.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HubSpot's big money trades within a strike price range of $510.0 to $1120.0 over the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $364.0 $346.0 $354.71 $510.00 $177.3K 22 0 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $336.0 $327.1 $330.64 $510.00 $165.3K 22 5 HUBS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $314.1 $305.1 $308.8 $530.00 $123.5K 16 8 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.8 $47.0 $50.8 $1120.00 $101.6K 0 20 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $24.6 $24.6 $24.6 $840.00 $100.8K 406 197

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 453,614, the HUBS's price is up by 8.22%, now at $850.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. Expert Opinions on HubSpot

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $864.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HubSpot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.