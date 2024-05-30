A Closer Look at HubSpot's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $103,967 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $645,788.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $570.0 to $720.0 for HubSpot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HubSpot's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HubSpot's whale activity within a strike price range from $570.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $23.0 $22.0 $22.0 $700.00 $349.8K 587 368 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $46.0 $42.0 $46.0 $640.00 $69.0K 43 16 HUBS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $29.1 $26.5 $27.1 $600.00 $65.8K 336 234 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $23.1 $22.0 $22.0 $700.00 $55.0K 587 393 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $17.6 $12.5 $12.5 $700.00 $38.3K 3.9K 46

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Current Position of HubSpot Trading volume stands at 512,730, with HUBS's price down by -2.8%, positioned at $630.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for HubSpot

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $662.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $655. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $700. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on HubSpot with a target price of $650. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on HubSpot with a target price of $575. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $730.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for HubSpot with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.