A Closer Look at Honeywell Intl's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HON usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Honeywell Intl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $1,457,907, and 10 are calls, amounting to $812,706.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $195.0 to $235.0 for Honeywell Intl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Honeywell Intl stands at 1094.88, with a total volume reaching 17,533.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Honeywell Intl, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $235.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.7 $5.2 $5.6 $210.00 $245.7K 3.4K 965 HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $5.9 $5.3 $5.9 $210.00 $205.9K 3.4K 527 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.1 $13.7 $13.5 $220.00 $162.0K 1.6K 540 HON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.4 $13.6 $13.6 $220.00 $136.0K 1.6K 800 HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.2 $11.6 $11.92 $220.00 $97.8K 1.6K 980

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Honeywell Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Honeywell Intl

With a volume of 2,424,511, the price of HON is up 5.62% at $211.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Honeywell Intl

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $203.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Honeywell Intl, maintaining a target price of $229. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Honeywell Intl with a target price of $178.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Honeywell Intl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for HON

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.