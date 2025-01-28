A Closer Look at Hims & Hers Health's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $140,765, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,103,130.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 1765.17 with a total volume of 5,794.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.6 $5.2 $5.2 $40.00 $257.4K 2.2K 611 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $40.00 $245.0K 2.2K 1.1K HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $40.00 $143.0K 2.2K 1.4K HIMS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.45 $11.25 $11.32 $35.00 $113.3K 131 100 HIMS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $35.00 $100.5K 3.1K 372

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Hims & Hers Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Hims & Hers Health Trading volume stands at 5,643,097, with HIMS's price up by 2.0%, positioned at $31.12. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.75.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $31. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $35. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $24. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

