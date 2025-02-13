A Closer Look at Hertz Global Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HTZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Hertz Global Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $157,480, and 3 are calls, amounting to $126,100.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.5 and $7.5 for Hertz Global Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hertz Global Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hertz Global Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1.5 to $7.5, over the past month.

Hertz Global Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.55 $0.45 $0.45 $7.50 $45.1K 1.1K 1.0K HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.55 $0.45 $0.45 $7.50 $45.0K 1.1K 2.0K HTZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $0.85 $0.75 $0.85 $3.00 $42.5K 483 500 HTZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $1.2 $1.0 $1.2 $4.50 $36.0K 445 300 HTZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.6 $0.55 $0.6 $2.50 $30.0K 4.3K 1.0K

About Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings Inc is engaged in the vehicle rental and leasing business and operates an automotive vehicle rental service through the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, and Firefly brands. The company offers cars, crossovers, and light trucks for rent; ancillary products and services; rental of industrial, construction, and other services. Its operating segments and organized are based on the products and services provided and the geographic areas as :Americas RAC -which derives maximum revenue, includes Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean; and International RAC - Rental of vehicles, as well as sales of value-added services, in locations other than the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Present Market Standing of Hertz Global Holdings With a trading volume of 7,635,788, the price of HTZ is down by -9.27%, reaching $3.87. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hertz Global Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

