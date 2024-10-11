A Closer Look at Halliburton's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Halliburton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $255,150, and 3 are calls, amounting to $153,107.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $40.0 for Halliburton over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Halliburton's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Halliburton's significant trades, within a strike price range of $29.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

Halliburton Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $29.00 $73.3K 1.0K 254 HAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.6 $40.00 $65.2K 1.8K 0 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.46 $2.44 $2.46 $32.00 $54.1K 22 320 HAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.92 $1.91 $1.91 $31.00 $42.2K 265 396 HAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.1 $0.07 $0.07 $29.00 $42.0K 2.3K 6.0K

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the three largest oilfield service firms in the world, offering superior expertise in a number of business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and countless others. It's the largest pressure pumper in North America, and has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades.

In light of the recent options history for Halliburton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Halliburton With a volume of 1,718,769, the price of HAL is up 0.55% at $30.9. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days. Expert Opinions on Halliburton

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Halliburton with a target price of $38. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Halliburton with a target price of $42. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Halliburton, targeting a price of $42. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DBS Bank lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $45. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $37.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Halliburton options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.