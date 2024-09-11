A Closer Look at Generac Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GNRC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Generac Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $485,265, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $486,555.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $125.0 for Generac Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Generac Hldgs options trades today is 16.0 with a total volume of 3,722.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Generac Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.6 $29.3 $30.6 $125.00 $486.5K 2 159 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.2 $11.6 $12.2 $125.00 $136.6K 40 112 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.7 $8.2 $8.6 $125.00 $71.3K 6 298 GNRC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.6 $125.00 $52.4K 6 443 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $8.8 $8.5 $8.6 $125.00 $48.0K 6 110

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Generac Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 172,911, with GNRC's price down by -1.44%, positioned at $140.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Generac Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.