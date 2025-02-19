A Closer Look at GeneDx Hldgs's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GeneDx Hldgs (NASDAQ:WGS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WGS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for GeneDx Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 17% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $58,000, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,137,183.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $140.0 for GeneDx Hldgs over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GeneDx Hldgs options trades today is 365.67 with a total volume of 3,505.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GeneDx Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

GeneDx Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $44.9 $41.2 $41.0 $62.50 $205.0K 1.7K 50 WGS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.1 $38.6 $40.1 $75.00 $72.1K 186 0 WGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $46.9 $45.4 $45.4 $62.50 $68.0K 1.7K 137 WGS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $46.2 $45.0 $45.0 $62.50 $67.5K 1.7K 100 WGS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $45.7 $43.0 $45.05 $62.50 $63.0K 1.7K 190

About GeneDx Hldgs

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GeneDx Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is GeneDx Hldgs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,018,179, with WGS's price down by -2.85%, positioned at $109.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for GeneDx Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on GeneDx Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

