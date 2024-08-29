A Closer Look at GE Vernova's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Vernova. Our analysis of options history for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $208,880, and 10 were calls, valued at $602,910.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $200.0 for GE Vernova over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Vernova's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Vernova's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

GE Vernova Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.8 $11.7 $12.8 $190.00 $128.0K 170 106 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.3 $5.0 $5.0 $200.00 $110.5K 3.6K 497 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.9 $7.1 $7.1 $190.00 $78.8K 649 146 GEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.7 $0.65 $0.7 $165.00 $66.5K 878 959 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $60.0 $57.2 $57.75 $135.00 $57.7K 0 10

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global leader in the electric power industry, with products and services that generate, transfer, convert, and store electricity. The company has three business segments: power, wind, and electrification. Power includes gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, and steam technologies, providing dispatchable power. The wind segment includes wind generation technologies, inclusive of onshore and offshore wind turbines and blades. Electrification includes grid solutions, power conversion, electrification software, and solar and storage solutions technologies required for the transmission, distribution, conversion, and storage of electricity from the point of generation to point of consumption.

Current Position of GE Vernova Currently trading with a volume of 1,217,834, the GEV's price is up by 5.44%, now at $194.01. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. What The Experts Say On GE Vernova

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $218.33333333333334.

An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $215. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $220. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on GE Vernova, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Vernova with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.