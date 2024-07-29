A Closer Look at GE HealthCare Techs's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEHC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for GE HealthCare Techs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $554,912, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $501,195.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $85.0 for GE HealthCare Techs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE HealthCare Techs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE HealthCare Techs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

GE HealthCare Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEHC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $2.65 $2.45 $2.6 $84.00 $260.0K 1.3K 25 GEHC PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $2.55 $2.4 $2.5 $79.00 $210.2K 0 1.8K GEHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $2.25 $0.95 $2.25 $79.00 $191.2K 0 818 GEHC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.5 $11.6 $75.00 $116.0K 677 100 GEHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.6 $7.3 $7.3 $85.00 $87.6K 40 120

About GE HealthCare Techs

GE HealthCare Technologies is a leading medical technology firm with leading market share in imaging and ultrasound equipment. The company reports four major segments: imaging (54% of revenue), ultrasound (18%), patient care solutions (16%), and pharmaceutical diagnostics (12%). The company's sales are geographically diverse, with the United States, EMEA, China, and the rest of the world accounting for 44%, 26%, 14%, and 16% respectively. We estimate approximately half of its revenue is recurring, which consists of servicing (33% of revenue), pharmaceutical diagnostics (12%), and digital solutions (6%).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE HealthCare Techs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of GE HealthCare Techs Trading volume stands at 2,789,718, with GEHC's price up by 1.93%, positioned at $82.05. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GE HealthCare Techs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.