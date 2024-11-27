A Closer Look at GameStop's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop (NYSE:GME) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $66,780 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $577,948.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $125.0 for GameStop, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.85 $11.85 $20.00 $118.5K 18.3K 299 GME CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $12.0 $11.65 $12.0 $25.00 $72.0K 2.0K 61 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.6 $7.6 $7.6 $26.00 $56.2K 2.5K 1 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $35.00 $52.5K 7.5K 288 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.4 $14.05 $14.35 $20.00 $43.0K 2.4K 35

About GameStop

GameStop Corp is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia, and the United States. GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites. The majority of sales are from the United States.

Present Market Standing of GameStop With a trading volume of 4,528,712, the price of GME is up by 3.63%, reaching $31.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

