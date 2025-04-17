A Closer Look at Fortinet's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FTNT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Fortinet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $516,094, and 4 are calls, amounting to $203,157.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $77.5 to $105.0 for Fortinet over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fortinet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fortinet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $77.5 to $105.0, over the past month.

Fortinet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.72 $95.00 $317.0K 957 588 FTNT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.0 $14.5 $14.5 $100.00 $81.2K 272 57 FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.65 $20.45 $20.45 $105.00 $69.5K 278 40 FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.7 $21.65 $21.66 $77.50 $54.1K 32 25 FTNT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.6 $6.64 $95.00 $51.1K 957 665

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fortinet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Fortinet

With a trading volume of 1,307,790, the price of FTNT is up by 0.37%, reaching $96.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fortinet

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $106.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stephens & Co. lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $108. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Fortinet with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for FTNT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold

