A Closer Look at Ford Motor's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ford Motor. Our analysis of options history for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $309,024, and 2 were calls, valued at $81,247.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.85 and $11.02 for Ford Motor, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Ford Motor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Ford Motor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.85 to $11.02, over the past month.

Ford Motor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $0.69 $0.64 $0.64 $7.85 $105.6K 14.5K 0 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.17 $0.16 $0.17 $11.02 $50.8K 46.3K 3.3K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.47 $0.45 $0.47 $9.85 $47.0K 22.5K 1.4K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.55 $0.54 $0.54 $9.85 $38.9K 52.0K 771 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.12 $1.77 $1.86 $10.85 $30.8K 1.7K 0

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Present Market Standing of Ford Motor With a trading volume of 28,669,045, the price of F is down by -0.91%, reaching $9.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. Expert Opinions on Ford Motor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.1.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $8. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $10. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ford Motor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

