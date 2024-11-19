A Closer Look at Ford Motor's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $298,690, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $147,357.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $6.0 to $19.82 for Ford Motor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Ford Motor's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Ford Motor's significant trades, within a strike price range of $6.0 to $19.82, over the past month.

Ford Motor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.02 $1.82 $1.87 $11.82 $140.2K 33.5K 750 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.08 $1.07 $1.08 $11.17 $108.0K 59.7K 1.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.14 $0.12 $0.13 $11.00 $50.4K 12.9K 4.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $0.35 $0.32 $0.33 $11.00 $32.9K 15.5K 2.5K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.15 $5.15 $5.15 $6.00 $30.9K 90 60

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 11% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 66% of 2023 total company revenue. Ford has about 177,000 employees, including about 59,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ford Motor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Ford Motor's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 32,225,838, the F's price is down by -1.25%, now at $11.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Ford Motor

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $10. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $13. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $11.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

