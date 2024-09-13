A Closer Look at Five Below's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FIVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Five Below.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $189,734, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $852,563.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $100.0 for Five Below over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Five Below's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Five Below's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Five Below Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.7 $1.15 $1.35 $100.00 $540.0K 2.3K 5.1K FIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.4 $3.0 $4.0 $95.00 $140.4K 2.3K 365 FIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.9 $1.7 $1.9 $100.00 $129.4K 2.3K 346 FIVE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.7 $10.2 $10.5 $95.00 $60.9K 1.3K 156 FIVE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.7 $10.2 $10.5 $95.00 $52.5K 1.3K 50

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Five Below, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Five Below Trading volume stands at 1,198,621, with FIVE's price up by 4.49%, positioned at $96.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. What The Experts Say On Five Below

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $87. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $108. An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Five Below, which currently sits at a price target of $106. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $89. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Five Below, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

