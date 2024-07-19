A Closer Look at Five Below's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Five Below.

Looking at options history for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $219,784 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $219,380.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $110.0 for Five Below over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Five Below's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Five Below's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Five Below Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.85 $2.65 $2.65 $80.00 $132.5K 1.7K 556 FIVE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $36.4 $33.8 $34.98 $110.00 $97.9K 7 0 FIVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.9 $2.7 $2.73 $80.00 $45.5K 1.7K 183 FIVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.6 $2.35 $2.6 $80.00 $41.3K 1.7K 13 FIVE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $26.4 $22.8 $24.53 $100.00 $36.7K 2.8K 1

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Five Below, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Five Below Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 167,993, with FIVE's price down by -0.97%, positioned at $75.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. What The Experts Say On Five Below

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $102.4.

An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $89. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Five Below, which currently sits at a price target of $124. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Five Below, targeting a price of $120. In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $79. An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Five Below options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

