A Closer Look at First Solar's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $8,613,633, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,258,967.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $290.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $32.0 $31.95 $32.0 $130.00 $3.2M 4.2K 2.0K FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $34.05 $32.0 $32.0 $130.00 $1.2M 4.2K 3.0K FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.9 $3.55 $3.75 $170.00 $375.0K 460 1.0K FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.19 $1.05 $1.16 $200.00 $336.3K 1.3K 7.1K FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.45 $28.1 $28.55 $125.00 $285.5K 160 100

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Current Position of First Solar With a volume of 2,136,531, the price of FSLR is up 1.9% at $131.27. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days. What The Experts Say On First Solar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $245.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $238. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $236. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $236. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

