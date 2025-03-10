A Closer Look at First Solar's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on First Solar. Our analysis of options history for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,110,387, and 10 were calls, valued at $799,694.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $310.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of First Solar stands at 334.22, with a total volume reaching 4,739.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in First Solar, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.54 $0.75 $1.35 $310.00 $364.5K 66 2.7K FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $61.2 $58.8 $61.2 $190.00 $177.4K 199 31 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $112.0 $110.55 $112.0 $240.00 $134.4K 13 14 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $19.4 $19.2 $19.4 $140.00 $95.0K 840 60 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.65 $9.15 $9.5 $110.00 $95.0K 21 300

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Present Market Standing of First Solar With a volume of 2,046,589, the price of FSLR is down -4.23% at $133.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $261.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $285. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $230. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $251. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $236. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $304.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Solar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

