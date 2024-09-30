A Closer Look at First Solar's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $701,960, and 24 are calls, amounting to $2,315,304.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $310.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for First Solar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across First Solar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.0 $22.6 $22.6 $270.00 $1.0M 234 453 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $28.95 $28.7 $28.95 $280.00 $133.1K 438 46 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $153.95 $152.0 $153.9 $120.00 $123.2K 8 8 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.5 $45.3 $45.3 $280.00 $117.7K 123 26 FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $10.55 $10.35 $10.48 $250.00 $111.9K 737 155

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with First Solar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of First Solar Currently trading with a volume of 895,483, the FSLR's price is down by -2.56%, now at $249.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $321.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $343.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for First Solar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.