A Closer Look at First Solar's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 68% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $191,105, and 12 are calls, amounting to $542,749.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $280.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $230.00 $184.9K 1.2K 257 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $72.15 $70.25 $72.11 $280.00 $72.1K 444 0 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $68.75 $67.5 $68.75 $250.00 $48.1K 240 8 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $88.5 $87.55 $87.55 $155.00 $43.7K 353 10 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $81.45 $80.25 $80.3 $165.00 $40.1K 0 5

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

In light of the recent options history for First Solar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of First Solar With a volume of 805,292, the price of FSLR is up 2.56% at $214.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $298.6.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $282. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $250. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $315. An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $286. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $360.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for First Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.