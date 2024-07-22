A Closer Look at First Solar's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $93,598, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $217,190.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $290.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $46.8 $45.8 $46.8 $260.00 $93.5K 3 14 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $32.95 $30.2 $31.53 $220.00 $47.2K 138 0 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $225.00 $31.5K 1.0K 215 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $32.1 $29.2 $30.55 $200.00 $30.5K 99 0 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $12.2 $10.35 $11.3 $215.00 $28.2K 1.7K 28

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 809,134, with FSLR's price up by 2.55%, positioned at $221.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. What The Experts Say On First Solar

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $293.8.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $315. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $307. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on First Solar with a target price of $282. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $280. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

