A Closer Look at UP Fintech Holding's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UP Fintech Holding.

Looking at options history for UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) we detected 65 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $135,195 and 62, calls, for a total amount of $6,734,255.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.0 to $19.0 for UP Fintech Holding over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in UP Fintech Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to UP Fintech Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4.0 to $19.0 over the preceding 30 days.

UP Fintech Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $13.00 $1.0M 0 7.6K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $12.00 $893.8K 1.3K 24.0K TIGR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $12.00 $440.3K 1.3K 21.2K TIGR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.55 $2.4 $2.5 $10.00 $250.0K 12.9K 3.2K TIGR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.6 $2.5 $2.5 $9.00 $236.2K 10.2K 5.5K

About UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding Ltd is an online brokerage firm focusing on Chinese investors. Its trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges of stocks and other derivatives. The company offers its customers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Present Market Standing of UP Fintech Holding Trading volume stands at 54,134,893, with TIGR's price up by 24.16%, positioned at $11.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

