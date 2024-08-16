A Closer Look at FedEx's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $997,838, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $42,127.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $320.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FedEx options trades today is 489.11 with a total volume of 1,679.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FedEx's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $45.9 $44.45 $45.85 $310.00 $169.7K 12 37 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $33.7 $32.25 $32.25 $290.00 $138.6K 26 43 FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.3 $16.8 $17.3 $280.00 $138.4K 223 80 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $53.35 $51.45 $52.25 $320.00 $114.8K 31 22 FDX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $10.5 $10.25 $10.5 $280.00 $83.4K 3.6K 150

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with FedEx, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of FedEx With a trading volume of 651,708, the price of FDX is up by 0.08%, reaching $284.4. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for FedEx with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.